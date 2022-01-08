Funerals Today, Jan. 8

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Karissa Schauer, 32, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's website. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Don Gienger, 80, 11 a.m., St. Philip the Deacon Lutheran Church, Plymouth, Minnesota. Livestream available on the church website. (Gearty-Delmore)

Arthur Hummel, 91, Bismarck, formerly of Mott, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home's website.

Gertrude Laib, 85, New Rockford, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, New Rockford. (Evans Funeral Home)

Esther Bauer, 100, 2 p.m., St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. (Hulke Family Funeral Home)

Jason Hardman, 52, 5 to 8 p.m., Arbor Manor, Salt Lake City, Utah. (Wing Mortuary)