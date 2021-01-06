Funerals Today, Jan. 6

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Gary Elder, 72, Hebron, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Hebron.* Livestream available on the Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Joseph Fettig, 90, Napoleon, 10:30 a.m., St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Livestream available on the church Facebook page or YouTube channel. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home of Wishek/Napoleon/Kulm)

Richard Bergquist, 71, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Alexander Benz, 94, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m., Church of St. Mary's, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.