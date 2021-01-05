 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Jan. 5
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Mary Bachmeier, 72, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Walter Meidinger, 85, Wishek, 11 a.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, Wishek. Livestream available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Service Facebook page.

Tillie Kindsvogel, 90, Mandan, 1 p.m. DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan. 

Gertrude Olson, 88, 2 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Larimore. (Bakke Funeral Home, Larimore)

Vernon Jonson, 73, Flasher, 7 p.m., Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan. 

