Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Dean Blotsky, 54, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan, with Livestream available on the Buehler-Larson Funeral Home website.

Marlene Larson, 72, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Lutheran Church of the Cross, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's website. Masks are requested. (Bismarck Funeral Home)