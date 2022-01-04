Funerals Today, Jan. 4

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Leo Jahner, 95, Linton, 10 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. Livestream available on the Myers Funeral Home of Linton website.

Curtis Lechner, 88, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Washburn. (Goetz Funeral Home)

Waldemar Duckwitz, 84, Mandan, 11 a.m., Mandan United Methodist Church (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Deloris Merbach, 11 a.m. MT, Immanuel Lutheran Church, New Leipzig. Livestream available on the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home website. Family requests attendees wear masks.

David Garner, 1 p.m., Charity Lutheran Church, 120 Aspen Drive, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)