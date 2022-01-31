Funerals Today, Jan. 31

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Julie McLain, 63, Stanton, 10 a.m. CST, Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Stanton. (Barbot Funeral Home)
William Kuntz, 93, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Churc, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)
Roy Schneider, 80, Hebron, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Hebron. (Ladbury Funeral Service)
Lois Ann Nordstog, 12 p.m., St. Patrick Co-Cathedral, Billings, Mont. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home)
Gary Martin, 68, West Fargo, 2 p.m., West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center, West Fargo.
DeWayne Jeffrey Olson, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.