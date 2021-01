Funerals Today, Jan. 30

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Robert Robillard, 77, Mandan, 10 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Christine Finneman, 96, Beach, 11 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Golva. (Silha Funeral Home, Beach)

Summer (Leach) Boltz, 36, Lebanon, Pennsylvania, 11 a.m, Kreamer and Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, 5 Camp Meeting Rd. and Rt. 72, Jonestown, PA 17038.

Joseph Wucetich, 80, of Oakes, 1 p.m., Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Oakes. Livestream available on the funeral home website.