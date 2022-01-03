Funerals Today, Jan. 3

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Gertrude Nieuwsma, 94, formerly of Bismarck, 10 a.m., House of Prayer, 1470 S. Washington, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Kathleen Stiefel, 60, Beulah, 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Iris Hammond, 70, Napoleon, 10:30 a.m., St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home)

Elizabeth Larson, 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Carrington. (Evans Funeral Home)

Paul Waltz, 94, McClusky, 10:30 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, McClusky. (Hertz Funeral Home)

Anna Goy, 26, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Matheus Hersch, 93, Rapid City, South Dakota, 11 a.m., Kirk Funeral Home, Rapid City, South Dakota.

Donna Mae Schmidt, 72, 12-2 p.m., Lindquist Mortuary, Bountiful, Utah.

Della Mae (Reardon) Elhard, 85, 1 p.m., First Congregational United Church, Jamestown. Livestream available on the Eddy Funeral Home website.