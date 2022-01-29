 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Jan. 29

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Alberta "Bert" Voegele, 70, McClusky, 10 a.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, McClusky. (Hertz Funeral Home)

Steve Engelhardt, 72, Napoleon, 10:30 a.m., St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Livestream available on the church Facebook page or YouTube channel.

Allen Gillette, 79, 11 a.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, Idaho. (White Reynolds Funeral Chapel)

Clair "Bill" W. Cudworth, 79, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Services, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Ernest J. Dykema, 98, Strasburg, 11 a.m., Hull Christian Reformed Church. (Myers Funeral Home)

Rev. Steve C. Johnson, 69, Alexandria, Minnesota, 11 a.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, Valley City. (Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services)

Deana Mack, 55, 2 p.m., Town Center Magnolia Room at the Pelican Preserve, Fort Myers, Florida. (Hertz Funeral Home and Bismarck Funeral Home)

