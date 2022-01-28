 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Jan. 28

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Robert P. Bauer, 71, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Marvin Hafner, 83, Beulah, 10 a.m. CST, Immanuel Baptist Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Jesse Urban, 26, Belfield, 10 a.m., Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson.

Raymond Adolf, 87, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E Ave C, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

 

 

