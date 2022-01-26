Funerals Today, Jan. 26

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Bernadine Dukart, 73, Dickinson, 9:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Dickinson. (Stevenson Funeral Home)
