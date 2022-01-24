 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Jan. 24

  • 0

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Isabella Vetter, 89, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Eva Olson, Tioga, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church in Tioga. Livestream available on the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Wayne Papke, 65, Mandan, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St., Bismarck Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Rodney Rosborough, 74, Beulah, 11 a.m. CST, Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Betty Hilfer, 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News