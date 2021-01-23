Funerals Today, Jan. 23

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Ray Haider, 82, Mandan, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Darlene Olmsted, 81, 10 a.m.* Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Vernon Mock, 69, Lincoln, 10:30 a.m., Church of Ascension, Bismarck. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan)

Norman Mehlhoff, 83, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Thompson Funeral Home of Garrison website.