 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Jan. 23
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Jan. 23

{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Ray Haider, 82, Mandan, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home) 

Darlene Olmsted, 81, 10 a.m.* Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website. 

Vernon Mock, 69, Lincoln, 10:30 a.m., Church of Ascension, Bismarck. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan)

Norman Mehlhoff, 83, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Thompson Funeral Home of Garrison website. 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News