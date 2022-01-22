Funerals Today, Jan. 22

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

McKenna Duppong, 33, Sturgis, South Dakota, 10 a.m. CST, Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Allen Roll, 88, Killdeer, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Killdeer. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Brett Harr, 20, Steele, 10:30 a.m., Steele-Dawson Public School, Steele. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service.

Frank Jacob, 87, Linton, 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. Livestream available on the Myers Funal Home of Linton website.

Nancy Doughty, 77, formerly of Bismarck, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck.

Elda Bigelow, 86, 1 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 1143 N 26th St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Easgate Funeral Service website.

Elizabeth Weichel, 97, 1 p.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg. Livestream will be available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Ila Walker, 78, Beulah, 2 p.m. CST, PrairieView Church of God, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Edmer Murschel, 89, Bismarck, 3 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.