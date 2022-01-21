 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Jan. 21

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Chad Morsette Sr., 45, Golden Valley, 9 a.m. CST, Twin Buttes Wellness Center. (Barbot Funeral Home)

John Rath, 56, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

James Owen, 73, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Anna Gray, 91, Wing, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. 

