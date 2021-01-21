 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Jan. 21
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Daniel Oster, 55, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church. 

Delores Schuh, 88, Bowman, 10 a.m., Bowman Lutheran Church. (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services, Bowman)

Bill Etherington, 89, 11 a.m., St. Martin's Catholic Church, Center. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Florence Nielsen, 86, 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 1143 N 26th St, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Doyle Lang, 62, Bismarck, 12 p.m., Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan.

Lucas Leingang, 77, Mandan, 1 p.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory.

Merwin Hoyt, 82, 1:30 p.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N 2nd St, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's Facebook page. (Parkway Funeral Service)

