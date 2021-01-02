 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Jan. 2
FUNERALS TODAY

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Donna Kraft, 82, New Salem, 10 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website.

Robert Brown, 79, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page. 

Luella Grossman, 86, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Glenburn (Brose Funeral Home, Mohall)

Virginia Otto, 83, Bismarck, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan. 

