Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Sister Terence Glum, 100, a member of Annunciation Monastery, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Chapel of Annunciation Monastery. Services limited to the sisters, family, and other invited guests; masks requested.

Gary Molander, 77, Crosby, 1 p.m., Concordia Lutheran Church, Crosby. Livestream available on Youtube under NWULP14. (Stakston-Martin Funeral Home)