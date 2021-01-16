 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Jan. 16
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Father Denis Fournier, 87, Assumption Abbey.* Livestream available on the Stevenson Funeral Home website. 

Joanne Mindt, 65, Zap, 10 a.m. CST, Zion Lutheran Church. (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah)

Linda Baker, 70, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website. 

Iveas Carlson, 97, Garrison, 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, Garrison. Livestream available on the Thompson Funeral Home Facebook page. 

Gayland Thompson, 94, Towner, 2 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Towner. Livestream available on the Funerals by Anderson website. 

Karen Austin, 68, Mandan, 2:30 p.m., DaWise Perry/Mandan Crematory. 

