Funerals Today, Jan. 16

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Father Denis Fournier, 87, Assumption Abbey.* Livestream available on the Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Joanne Mindt, 65, Zap, 10 a.m. CST, Zion Lutheran Church. (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah)

Linda Baker, 70, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Iveas Carlson, 97, Garrison, 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, Garrison. Livestream available on the Thompson Funeral Home Facebook page.

Gayland Thompson, 94, Towner, 2 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Towner. Livestream available on the Funerals by Anderson website.

Karen Austin, 68, Mandan, 2:30 p.m., DaWise Perry/Mandan Crematory.