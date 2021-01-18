Funerals Today, Jan. 16 (copy)

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Joan Zimmerman, 84, Richardton, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church. (Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson)
