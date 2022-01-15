 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Jan. 15

  • 0

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

James Klein, 77, 10 a.m., Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1004 E Highland Acres Rd., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Ronald Rasmussen, 80, 10 a.m. MST, Mariposa Gardens Funeral Home, 400 S. Power Road, Mesa, Arizona.

Irene Horner, 91, Napoleon, 10:30 a.m., St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Livestream available on the church's Facebook page or YouTube channel.

Robert Pladson, 69, Blair, Nebraska, formerly of Dickinson, 11 a.m., Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson.

Sheila Rohrich, 61, Steele, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Steele. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Travel issues continue with no end in sight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News