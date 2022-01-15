Funerals Today, Jan. 15

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

James Klein, 77, 10 a.m., Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1004 E Highland Acres Rd., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Ronald Rasmussen, 80, 10 a.m. MST, Mariposa Gardens Funeral Home, 400 S. Power Road, Mesa, Arizona.

Irene Horner, 91, Napoleon, 10:30 a.m., St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Livestream available on the church's Facebook page or YouTube channel.

Robert Pladson, 69, Blair, Nebraska, formerly of Dickinson, 11 a.m., Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson.

Sheila Rohrich, 61, Steele, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Steele. (Eastgate Funeral Service)