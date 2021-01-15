Funerals Today, Jan. 15

Editor’s note: The State Obituaries and Funerals Today that appeared in Thursday’s edition were from 2020 due to an editing error.

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Ella Solle, 93, 10:30 a.m., Faith Center Church of God of the Prophecy, 2303 E. Divide Ave, Bismarck. (Dawise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Roger Thompson, 67, 10:30 a.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 1143 N. 26th St., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Ellen Hendrickson, 97, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Judith Hoffmann, 80, Bismarck, 11 a.m., St. Anne's Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Bill McGregor, 76, Bismarck, 11 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan.

Sandra McQueen, 72, New Town, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Minot. Livestream available on the funeral home's Youtube channel. (Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot).

Mary Klooster, 75, Bismarck, 1:30 p.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N. 2nd St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.