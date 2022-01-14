Funerals Today, Jan. 14

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Renae Kimball, 67, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's website. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Verna Tosseth, 90, 10 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Geraldine Teske, 80, Fort Worth, Texas, 10:30 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.

Cordell Kautz, 62, Elgin, 11 a.m. MT, Immanuel Lutheran Church, New Leipzig. Livestream available on the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home website.

Ron Neibauer, 74, Mandan, 1 p.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.