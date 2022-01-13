Funerals Today, Jan. 13

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Phyllis Drashil, 92, Carmel, Indiana, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck.

Julia Feist, 89, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's Facebook page. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Florence Skytland, 93, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N. Fourth St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Home)

Trevor Kaseman, 34, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Mary Willnow, Elgin, 11 a.m. MT, Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elgin. Livestream available on the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home website.

Gertrude Voegele, 95, Mandan, 1 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Bobbie Aune, 2 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Charon Johnson, 88, 2 p.m., Love of Christ Lutheran Church, 1525 N. Power Rd., Mesa, Arizona. Livestream available on the church's YouTube channel or Facebook page.