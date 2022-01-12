 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Jan. 12

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Catherine Schwahn, 96, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of the Ascension, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Nadine Bengs, 49, Otsego, Minnesota, 11 a.m., Christ Church, 15849 NE 90th St., Otsego, Minnesota. (Dare's Funeral Home) 

Erwin Graf, 86, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 413 E Ave D, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Gloria Smith Hansen, 94, Williston, 11 a.m., Faith United Methodist Church, Williston. Livestream available on the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home website.

LeRoy Tschaekofske, 68, Hazen, 2 p.m. CST, Trinity Lutheran Church, rural Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home)

