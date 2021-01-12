 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Jan. 12
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Rose Haugen, 88, Mandan, Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan. 

Wilbur Mildenberger, 88, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home) 

Kenneth Westrum, 94, Beach, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Beach. Livestream available on the church Facebook page. (Silha Funeral Home, Beach)

June Hintz, Mandan, 81, 2 p.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. Livestream available at www.sotv-big.org or www.facebook.com/sotvbis/ (Bismarck Funeral Home) 

