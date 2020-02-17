Funerals Today, Feb. 17
Josephine Stampka, 95, Jamestown, 10 a.m., St. James Basilica. (Williams Funeral Home, Jamestown)

Cecilia Wagner, 93, Linton, 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. (Myers Funeral Home, Linton)

Lonnie Kinnischtzke, 61, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Peter Reiser, 65, Lincoln, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Bernice Vetter, 73, Wishek, 11 a.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, Wishek. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek)

