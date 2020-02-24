Funerals Today, Feb. 24
Funerals Today, Feb. 24

David Hoffmann, 68, 10 a.m., Epiphany Catholic Church, Watford City. 

Lucille Boehm, 92, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home) 

Candice Eckert, 63, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 1143 North 26th St., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Richard Berland, 66, Jamestown, 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Jamestown. (Williams Funeral Home, Jamestown)

Ruth Engel, 95, McClusky and Bismarck, 11 a.m., Bismarck Baptist Church, 2211 Laforest Ave. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Scott Seabury, 56, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St., Bismarck. 

Noelle Umback, 11 a.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, Lemmon, S.D. (Evanson Jensen Funeral Home, Lemmon) 

Grace Davenport, 88, Mandan, 1 p.m., DaWise-Perry Funeral Services.

