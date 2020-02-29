Funerals Today, Feb. 29

Mary Jo Packineau, 83, Bismarck/Mandaree, 10 a.m. CST, Living Water Family Worship Church (Black Bear Building) in Mandaree. (Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home, Watford City)
James Fandrich, 10:30 a.m., Federated Church UCC/UMC, Carrington. (Evans Funeral Home, Carrington)
You have free articles remaining.
Jeanette Butler, 83, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Cayuga. (Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood)
Gladys Diede, 88, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Faith Community Church, Wishek. (Parkway Funeral Service)
April Murry, 53, 11 a.m., New Song Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Lynn Linseth, 83, Killdeer, 3 p.m. MT, new rodeo grounds building west of Killdeer. (Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson)
To plant a tree in memory of Feb. s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.