Funerals Today, Feb. 22

Wilma Beckman, 80, New Salem, 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Pius V Catholic Church, New Salem. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)
Donald Nichols, 10 a.m., Ascension Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Duane Schwab, 72, Woodlake, 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Devils Lake. (Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake)
James Funk, 73, Hebron, 11 a.m. CT, First Baptist Church, Hebron. (Stevenson Funeral Home, Hebron)
You have free articles remaining.
Jerome Murrey, Regan, 83, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wilton. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Keith Paterson, 61, Summerset, S.D., 11 a.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Riverdale. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn and Underwood)
Helen Teske, 1 p.m., chapel at Parkwood Senior Living, Grand Forks. (Amundson Funeral Home, Grand Forks)
Donald Magstadt, 66, 2 p.m., Cornerstone Community Church, 111 E. Wachter Ave. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Arthur Varty, 2 p.m., Shepard of the Valley Church, 801 E. Denver Ave., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Leone Hagen, 88, Kulm, 5 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Kulm. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Kulm)