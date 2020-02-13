Funerals Today, Feb. 13

Marlene Fetting, 62, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 1919 N 2nd St, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Joseph Kalvoda, 88, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Christ the King Parish, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)
You have free articles remaining.
Judy Kocis, 77, 10:30 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E Ave C, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Rodney Morris, 75, Garrison, 10:30 a.m., St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Garrison. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)
Duane Johnson, 77, Watford City, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Watford City. (Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home, Sidney, Montana)
Mary Lou Johs, 81, Bismarck, 12 p.m. Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)
To plant a tree in memory of Feb. s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.