Funerals Today, Feb. 25

Harry Gordon Beaks Jr., 10 a.m., New Town Civic Center. (Langhans Funeral Home, Parshall)
Delores Bergquist, 88, Bismarck, 1 p.m. Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Doris Hersch, 74, Mandan, 1 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)
Connie Jerome, 66, McClusky, 2 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, McClusky. (Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky)
