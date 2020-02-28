Funerals Today, Feb. 28
Funerals Today, Feb. 28

Melvin Schatz, 73, Mobridge, S.D., 10:30 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Linton. (Myers Funeral Home, Linton)

Caroline Honeyman, 83, Dickinson, 11 a.m., St. Henry's Catholic Church, Regent. (Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson)

Emil Kalvoda, 90, Mandan, 11:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

James Meisner, 90, 1:30 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Lois Erdmann, 88, Fargo, 3 p.m., Eventide Fargo Centrum, Fargo. (Korsmo Funeral Service)

