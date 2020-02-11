Funerals Today, Feb. 11
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Feb. 11

{{featured_button_text}}

Helen Joyner, 88, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Wayne Roth, 65, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. 

Rose Glas, 92, 10:30 a.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg. (Myers Funeral Home, Linton)

John Salwei, 71, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Lyle Rhone, 84, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Feb. s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News