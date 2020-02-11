Funerals Today, Feb. 11

Helen Joyner, 88, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Wayne Roth, 65, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
You have free articles remaining.
Rose Glas, 92, 10:30 a.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg. (Myers Funeral Home, Linton)
John Salwei, 71, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Lyle Rhone, 84, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Feb. s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.