Funerals Today, Feb. 20

LaVonne Glasser, 10:30 a.m. MT, St. Vincent's Catholic Church, Mott. (Evanson Jensen Funeral Home, Mott)

Tayler Kopp, 11 a.m., Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck.

Marcus Levings, 11 a.m., South Thomas M. Johnny Bird Veterans Memorial Hall, Drags Wolf Village of Four Bears Segment, New Town. (Langhans Funeral Home, Parshall)

Richard Roth, 84, Glen Ullin, 11 a.m., Evangelical Congregational Church, Glen Ullin. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services)

