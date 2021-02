Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Marlo Grindberg, 74, Hazen, 10 a.m. CT, Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen)

Ron Swanberg, 92, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.* Livestream available on the funeral home website.

LeRoy Charles Walker, 90, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. Livestream available on the funeral home website.