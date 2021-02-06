Funerals Today, Feb. 6

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Rosalie Schaible, 91, Mott, 10 a.m. MT, Zoar Congregational Church, Dakota Ave and Third Street, Mott. Livestream available on the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home website.

Margaret Spain, 70, Lake Audubon, formerly of Minot and Bismarck, 11 a.m., Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot.* Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Anna Hanson, 84, Bowman, 1 p.m., Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home, Miles City, Montana.