Funerals Today, Feb. 5
Funerals Today, Feb. 5

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Alice Voegele, 88, 10:30 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's website. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

June Beck, 81, Mandan, 11 a.m., Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan. Livestream available on the funeral home website. 

Natalie Bruschwein, 91, formerly of Wahpeton, 1:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

William Hanson, 96, Mandan, 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N 7th St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Lillian Sinkula, 89, 2 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 1919 N 2nd St., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

