Funerals Today, Feb. 5

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Rosemary Olson, 94, Bismarck, formerly Mobridge, South Dakota, 9:30 a.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Kesling Funeral Home)

Thomas Asbridge, 74, 10 a.m., Church of the Ascension, 1825 S Third St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Susan Wetzel, 72, Hazen, 10 a.m. CST, St. Martin's Catholic Church, Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Gladys Cairns, 77, 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Bismarck.

Marvin Kroll, 88, Napoleon, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Napoleon. Livestream available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Home of Wishek/Napoleon/Kulm website.

Sandra Norton, 74. 11 a.m., St. Bonaventure Church, McIntosh, South Dakota. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Donald Nutz, 80, Carrington, formerly Fessenden, 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Carrington. (Nelson Funeral Home)

Sharry Jo Ereth, Sheridan, Montana, formerly Mandan, 1 to 4 p.m., Mandan Moose Lodge.