FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Feb. 4

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Jacklyn Pfliger, 81, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Anton Bernhardt, 94, Linton, 11:30 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. Livestream available on the Myers Funeral Home of Linton website.

Hella Keller, 91, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Carol Backman, 65, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N Seventh St., Bismarck. Livestream: https://youtu.be/W-1-FecakUg (Parkway Funeral Service)

Harper Blake, 11, 2 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, Fargo. (Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home)

