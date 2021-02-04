Funerals Today, Feb. 4

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Roger Smith, 71, 10 a.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck.* Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Robert Grausam, 82, 11 a.m., Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Bloomington, Minnesota. Livestream information on Bob's CaringBridge site or Gill Brothers site.(Gill Brothers Funeral Home)

Virginia Grewatz, 95, 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 at First Lutheran Church, 800 N 7th St, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Sydney Larsen, 100, Killdeer, 1 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Killdeer. Livestream available on the church website. (Stevenson Funeral Home, Killdeer)

Shirley Longtin, 87, 1 p.m., Church of the Ascension, 1825 S 3rd St, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Sandy Mills, 74, 2 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.