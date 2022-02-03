 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Feb. 3

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Raphael Amann, 95, formerly of Richardton, 9:30 a.m. MT, St. Mary's Catholic Church, Richardton. (Ladbury Funeral Service)

Rosella Little Soldier, 103, 10 a.m. CT, Twin Buttes Wellness Center, Twin Buttes. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Wayne Stenehjem, 68, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Bismarck Exhibition Hall, Live broadcast available on all statewide NBC stations as well as livestreamed on the KFYR Facebook page. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Irene Minton, 1 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.* (Eastgate Funeral Service)

