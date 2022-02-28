 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Feb. 28

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Helen Richter, 93, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Gene Skaare, 78, Dickinson, 10 a.m., Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson.

Alvin Wittmaier, 92, 10:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Constance Breitzman, 74, Frazee, Minnesota, 11 a.m., Schoeneberger Funeral and Cremation Service, Perham, Minnesota.

Shari Lachenmeier, 63, Bismarck, 1 p.m. CST, Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, with memorial service beginning at 2 p.m. CST; Celebration of life to follow at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N 26th St., Bismarck.

Theodore Heath, 71, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, 2 p.m., Lockridge Baptist Church in Lockridge, Iowa. (Murphy Funeral Home)

