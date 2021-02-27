Funerals Today, Feb. 27

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Loretta Riehl, 78, 10 a.m., Church of St. Anne, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website.

Frances Zastoupil, 88, 10 a.m., Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Harriet Wallin, 94, formerly of Hebron, 11 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan.

Ina Oppegard, 93, Dazey, 1 p.m., Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Dazey. (Oliver-Nathan Chapel)

Kenneth Foth, 68, Beulah, 2 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah)

Jennifer Vetsch-Paolozzi, 43, 3 p.m., Cedar Bay Funeral Home, Jacksonville, Florida.

Alan Fetch, 68, Punta Gorda, Florida, celebration of life will be held Sunday, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Port Charlotte, Florida.