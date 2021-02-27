 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Feb. 27
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Feb. 27

{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Loretta Riehl, 78, 10 a.m., Church of St. Anne, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website. 

Frances Zastoupil, 88, 10 a.m., Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson. Livestream available on the funeral home website. 

Harriet Wallin, 94, formerly of Hebron, 11 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan. 

Ina Oppegard, 93, Dazey, 1 p.m., Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Dazey. (Oliver-Nathan Chapel)

Kenneth Foth, 68, Beulah, 2 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah)

Jennifer Vetsch-Paolozzi, 43, 3 p.m., Cedar Bay Funeral Home, Jacksonville, Florida.

Alan Fetch, 68, Punta Gorda, Florida, celebration of life will be held Sunday, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Port Charlotte, Florida. 

Watch Now: Related Video

On Texas visit, Biden warns Iran 'to be careful'

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News