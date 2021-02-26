Funerals Today, Feb. 26

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Eldon Herman, 90, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Loretta Riehl, 78, 10 a.m., Church of St. Anne, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website.

Joan Jensen, 81, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N 4th St, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Helen Gussner, 92, 1 p.m., Mandan Seventh-day Adventist Church. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)