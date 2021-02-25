 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Feb. 25
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Feb. 25

{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Roger Dilger, 69, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 615 E Turnpike, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service) 

Kathleen Nelson, 66, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Corpus Christi Church. (Parkway Funeral Home)

Harry Oster, 91, 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E Avenue C, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church Facebook page. (Eastgate Funeral Service) 

Watch Now: Related Video

Whitmer plans to further ease virus restrictions

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News