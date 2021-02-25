Funerals Today, Feb. 25

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Roger Dilger, 69, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 615 E Turnpike, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Kathleen Nelson, 66, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Corpus Christi Church. (Parkway Funeral Home)
Harry Oster, 91, 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E Avenue C, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church Facebook page. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.