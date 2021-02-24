 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Feb. 24
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Feb. 24

{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Ervin Kautzman, 85, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N 2nd St, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church Facebook page.(Eastgate Funeral Service)

Ilene Schmidt, 78, 1 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.

Amy Wisness, 93, 2 p.m.* Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Watch Now: Related Video

GOP Senate leaders sound off on COVID relief bill

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News