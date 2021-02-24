Funerals Today, Feb. 24

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Ervin Kautzman, 85, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N 2nd St, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church Facebook page.(Eastgate Funeral Service)

Ilene Schmidt, 78, 1 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.

Amy Wisness, 93, 2 p.m.* Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.