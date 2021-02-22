 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Feb. 22
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Naomi Aldinger, 87, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home's Facebook page.

Carol Mack, 76, Medina, 10 a.m., St. James Basilica, Jamestown. (Williams Funeral Home, Jamestown)

Jeanne Wulf, 95, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Marlys White, 90, Steele, 1:30 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. 

