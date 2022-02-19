 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Feb. 19

  • 0

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Gary Arman, 80, 10 a.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck. (O'Connell Family Funeral Home)

Kate Ternes, 34, 10:30 a.m., St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, Steele. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Eunice Modin, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home's website.

Denis Olson, 81, Fargo, 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Gathering Room at Quail West, Naples, Florida. (West Funeral Home)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice hits London

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News