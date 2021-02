Funerals Today, Feb. 19

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Jerome Schneider, 89, 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at St. Anne's Catholic Church. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

John Schneider, 89, Strasburg, 10 a.m., St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Michael Frey, 44, Mandan, formerly of Mott, 10:30 a.m. MT, Zoar Congregational Church, Mott. (Evanson Jensen Funeral Home, Mott)

Charles Richter, 93, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, New Rockford. (Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford)

David Roll, 50, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mandan. (Evanson Jensen Funeral Home)

Vivian Johnson, 92, 11 a.m.* Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Edna Kottsick, 73, 11 a.m., Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan. Livestream available on the funeral home website.